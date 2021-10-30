Missing 3-year-old's body found in pond in UP village

Body of a three-year-old missing boy was found on Saturday in a pond in Sardhan village under Khatoli Police Station area, police said. Ansh had gone missing while playing outside his house on Tuesday, according to the complaint lodged by Pramod Kumar, his father. While an investigation is on in the matter, Kumar has alleged his son was murdered, police said. Body of the child has been sent for post mortem, it added. VN VN

