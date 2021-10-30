Left Menu

Missing 3-year-old's body found in pond in UP village

Body of a three-year-old missing boy was found on Saturday in a pond in Sardhan village under Khatoli Police Station area, police said. Ansh had gone missing while playing outside his house on Tuesday, according to the complaint lodged by Pramod Kumar, his father.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-10-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 19:49 IST
Body of a three-year-old missing boy was found on Saturday in a pond in Sardhan village under Khatoli Police Station area, police said. Ansh had gone missing while playing outside his house on Tuesday, according to the complaint lodged by Pramod Kumar, his father. While an investigation is on in the matter, Kumar has alleged his son was murdered, police said. Body of the child has been sent for post mortem, it added. VN VN

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

