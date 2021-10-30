Left Menu

Man arrested with firearms, four hand grenades in Punjab's Fazilka

When released from jail, Gora picked up the consignment from the designated place.

PTI | Fazilka | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:10 IST
Man arrested with firearms, four hand grenades in Punjab's Fazilka
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a man and recovered some weapons and four hand grenades from him in Fazilka district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hamanbir Singh Gill said that acting on a tipoff, the accused was arrested near Arni Wala Road here.

The SSP said the accused has been identified as Ravinder Mohan alias Gora, a resident of Sirsa in Haryana.

''The accused was booked in a brawl case following which he was sent to Mohali jail where he came in contact with gangster Ashish who was lodged there then. Ashish is a member of the Sukhpreet Budha gang which had links with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF),'' the SSP claimed.

''Ashish persuaded Gora to bring the consignment of firearms which was to be sent from the Pakistani side. When released from jail, Gora picked up the consignment from the designated place. However, he was nabbed,'' the police officer said.

He said two pistols with four magazines and 47 rounds, and four hand grenades were recovered from him.

Besides, Rs 50,000 in cash has been seized.

The SSP said during preliminary investigation, the names of one Hardeep Singh, a resident of Canada, Arshdeep Singh, Ramandeep Bhullar and Rinku have surfaced.

''All of these accused have criminal records and they have been involved in anti-national activities,” the SSP said, adding that gangster Ashish would be brought from Delhi's Tihar Jail for further investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021