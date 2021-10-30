Two held in Assam for trying to sell fake gold statue
PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a fake gold statue in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday, police said. A police team, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation near Mohkhuli Maternity Hospital under Itachali police outpost and apprehended the two, hailing from Nagaon district, they said.
The statue has been seized.
An investigation is underway, a police officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Itachali
- Mohkhuli Maternity
- Assam’s Nagaon
Advertisement