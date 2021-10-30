MP: Jain spiritual leader hangs self in Indore

A 45-year-old Jain spiritual leader allegedly committed suicide on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

The body of Vimad Sagar Maharaj (45) was found hanging in a Jain 'dharamshala' in Nandanagar, though no suicide note was found from the spot, Pardeshipura police station in charge Pankaj Dwivedi said. A probe to find out why he took this extreme step was underway, he added.

A large number of people from the Jain community arrived at the spot, with some of them saying the spiritual leader had come to Indore for Chaturmas, during which such holy men tend to stay at one place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)