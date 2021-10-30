Only green crackers during this Deepavali, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order allowing the sale and bursting of only green crackers during this Deepavali, and advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms.

''Other than green crackers that have been permitted by the Supreme Court in its directions, no other crackers can be sold or burst,'' an order signed by the Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.

Stating that sellers who have taken necessary permits from concerned departments and authorities can only sell green crackers, it saidstalls selling green crackers can be opened only between November 1 to 10.

Green cracker stalls can be temporarily opened only at place and on dates mentioned in the permit, it said, adding that stalls should be opened away from residential areas and in open grounds, apart from ensuring adequate ventilation a distance of 6 metres should be maintained between two cracker stalls.

The order also mandates stalls to follow COVID-19 regulations such as maintaining a six feet distance between customers, thermal screening, wearing masks and sanitisation. Also, it should be ensured that there is no crowding while purchasing.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services has advised safety measures such as allowing children to light fireworks under the supervision of adult members, hold sparklers away from the body and not light crackers at home.

It also advised people to immediately contact fire control 101 in case of an emergency, and urged people to be sensitive to infants, aged, sick and animals, apart from not lighting loud fireworks near hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)