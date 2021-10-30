Left Menu

UAE to withdraw diplomats from Lebanon -statement

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:28 IST
The United Arab Emirates has decided to withdraw its diplomats from Lebanon and ban its citizens from visiting the country, UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday. The decision came in solidarity with Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach by some Lebanese officials towards the kingdom, he added.

Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on Friday, and Bahrain and Kuwait followed suit, giving the top Lebanese diplomats there 48 hours to exit.

