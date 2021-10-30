World Bank's Malpass says G20 must speed up work on debt of poor countries

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday called on leaders of the Group of 20 rich nations to speed up work on debt restructuring for low-income countries, including a freeze on debt payments and mandatory participation of private creditors.

Malpass told G20 leaders meeting in Rome that progress on dealing with the debt of the poorest countries had stalled and urgent efforts were needed to jumpstart the process.

