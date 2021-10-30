Left Menu

World Bank's Malpass says G20 must speed up work on debt of poor countries

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday called on leaders of the Group of 20 rich nations to speed up work on debt restructuring for low-income countries, including a freeze on debt payments and mandatory participation of private creditors.

Malpass told G20 leaders meeting in Rome that progress on dealing with the debt of the poorest countries had stalled and urgent efforts were needed to jumpstart the process.

