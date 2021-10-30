Drug peddler held with 5.5 kg poppy straw in JK's Samba      '

An alleged drug peddler was arrested along with 5.5 kg of poppy straw in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The recovery was made when a Punjab-bound vehicle which was coming from Kashmir was stopped for checking near Nud village on Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police spokesperson said.

When it searched the vehicle, police found poppy straw packed in eight polythene bags and concealed in a fabricated cavity, the spokesperson said.

Police arrested Jaga Singh of Amritsar, who was driving the vehicle, and booked him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

