Left Menu

US, UK, German, French leaders urge Iran to return to talks in "good faith"

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:53 IST
US, UK, German, French leaders urge Iran to return to talks in "good faith"
  • Country:
  • Italy

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain urged the Iranian president to seize the opportunity of a possible return of the United States to a 2015 deal on its nuclear programme in order to prevent a "dangerous escalation".

"This will only be possible if Iran changes direction," the four leaders said in a joint statement released by President Emmanuel Macron's office.

"We urge President Raisi to seize this opportunity and act in good faith so that negotiations can urgently find an outcome. It's the only safe way to prevent a dangerous escalation, that would be in no country's interest."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021