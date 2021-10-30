Maha bank robbery: Two accused held; valuables worth Rs 3.5 crore recovered

The police have arrested two persons and recovered valuables worth Rs 3.51 crore, which were stolen from a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Saturday.

Three armed robbers had entered the Buldana Urban Cooperative Bank's Shahgad branch on Thursday, held the employees at gunpoint and decamped with cash and ornaments.

The trio had taken away the staff’s mobile phones and locked them up in a strong room before fleeing the scene. The police have arrested Shaikh Muqeet Qasam, a resident of Barsi naka, and Sandeep Baban Solunkhe, a resident of Majalgaon in Beed district, while the third accused is still absconding, the official said.

The Georai police of Beed district received a tip-off on Friday that one of the accused had come to the town with his brother to take the motorcycle, which was used in the crime, he said. Based on the information, a team laid a trap and nabbed Shaikh and seized the bike, while the second accused Solunkhe was apprehended from a furniture shop at Barsi Naka where the stolen cash and ornaments were kept, the official said. The police recovered cash to the tune of Rs 9.50 lakh and ornaments worth Rs 2.42 crore from the shop, which was run by Shaikh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)