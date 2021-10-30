Institute medals for on-duty police personnel injured in militant attacks, Assam urges Centre

The Assam government has sent a proposal to the Centre for instituting medals for on-duty police personnel of the state who are injured in militant attacks, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said on Saturday.

He further said the government is working on ensuring eligible promotion for personnel who could not complete the required mandatory training for moving up in the ranks due to injuries sustained in action, an Assam Police spokesperson said in a release.

Addressing an interaction programme with 25 policemen injured in militant attacks, Mahanta said, “The personnel who had not been able to undertake mandatory training courses for promotions due to physical injuries sustained in militant attacks and hence deprived of their promotions, will be given their due.

“The process to get the government nod for this is in its final stages,” he added.

The DGP further said communication is on with the Central government to institute and bestow ‘Parakrami’ medal on such injured personnel, the release said.

Special DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh, who was also present at the programme, suggested reimbursement of expenses incurred by the personnel for their treatment.

Participating in the interaction, the principal secretary of the Home and Political Department, Neeraj Verma, said the state government was pursuing all measures for the welfare of the police personnel injured in action.

Meanwhile, homage was paid to victims of serial bomb blasts of 2008 in the state that had claimed 88 lives and injured over 500 people.

At a memorial programme organised by Kamrup Metropolitan district authority at Ganeshguri area in Guwahati, Cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary and Parimal Suklabaidya, state Congress president Bhupen Borah and local Dispur MLA Atul Bora, among others, paid their tributes to the victims.

Family members of the victims were also present at the programme.

The nine serial blasts – three each in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, two in Barpeta Road and one in Bongaigaon – were carried out by the Ranjan Daimary faction of the militant outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

A special CBI court had in January 2019 convicted 15 people in the case, of whom 10 were given life imprisonment.

