Blast near Yemen's Aden airport - witnesses

A blast occurred on Saturday near the entrance to Aden international airport, in southern Yemen, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.

The security source said a car bomb went off at an outer entrance to the airport, targeting a security checkpoint near an airport hotel and resulting in some casualties.

Also Read: Yemen's Houthis advance in Shabwa and Marib

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)