Blast near Yemen's Aden airport - witnesses
Reuters | Aden | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:05 IST
A blast occurred on Saturday near the entrance to Aden international airport, in southern Yemen, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.
The security source said a car bomb went off at an outer entrance to the airport, targeting a security checkpoint near an airport hotel and resulting in some casualties.
