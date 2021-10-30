NCC DG reviews corps' expansion in border areas in Rajasthan

NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Saturday reviewed the corps' expansion in border areas in Barmer in Rajasthan.

Lt Gen Singh flew in two microlight aircraft of the NCC from Jodhpur to the Uttarlai airbase in Barmer, accompanied by NCC Deputy Director General of Rajasthan Air Commodore L K Jain.

The NCC DG was briefed by Commanding Officer Lt Col R S Kushwaha on the border area expansion of NCC and various training and administrative events.

Lt Gen Singh visited the Government PG College in Barmer and interacted with cadets and staff members. He also visited a government school at Khadin village of the border district to take stock of the expansion work.

During his interaction with the cadets, Singh asked all to imbibe the quality of unity and discipline.

''For all of us in uniform, Desh Bhakti is the only religion,'' he said.

