Left Menu

NCC DG reviews corps' expansion in border areas in Rajasthan

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:10 IST
NCC DG reviews corps' expansion in border areas in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

NCC Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Saturday reviewed the corps' expansion in border areas in Barmer in Rajasthan.

Lt Gen Singh flew in two microlight aircraft of the NCC from Jodhpur to the Uttarlai airbase in Barmer, accompanied by NCC Deputy Director General of Rajasthan Air Commodore L K Jain.

The NCC DG was briefed by Commanding Officer Lt Col R S Kushwaha on the border area expansion of NCC and various training and administrative events.

Lt Gen Singh visited the Government PG College in Barmer and interacted with cadets and staff members. He also visited a government school at Khadin village of the border district to take stock of the expansion work.

During his interaction with the cadets, Singh asked all to imbibe the quality of unity and discipline.

''For all of us in uniform, Desh Bhakti is the only religion,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021