Odisha: Two arrested for impersonating as IAS, PWD officers

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested two fraudsters for impersonating an IAS officer and PWD officer in a cheating case of more than Rs 1.17 crores.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:15 IST
Jai Narayan Pankaj, DIG of Special Task Force. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday arrested two fraudsters for impersonating an IAS officer and PWD officer in a cheating case of more than Rs 1.17 crores. While speaking to ANI, Jai Narayan Pankaj, DIG of Special Task Force, said, "EOW Bhubaneswar has arrested accused persons namely Surymani and Amit Kumar on October 29 from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar respectively."

He added, "The case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by Rikab Chand Munot that accused persons Rajesh Gahlot, Surya Mani Tripathy and Amit Kumar by entering into a criminal conspiracy with another accused and impersonating themselves respectively as the officers of RAW, IAS and PWD." He informed, "They cheated the complainant and his son with the help of another lady who impersonated as Treasury Officer in respect of Rs.1.17crores on the pretext of arranging, facilitating big government work orders, contracts for them in works Department of Government of Odisha."

A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are being forwarded to the court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today. (ANI)

