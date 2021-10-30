Left Menu

Jharkhand: Assistant public prosecutor found dead in apartment

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 30-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 21:52 IST
Jharkhand: Assistant public prosecutor found dead in apartment
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant public prosecutor of Dhanbad court was found dead at her apartment in Manoram Nagar area on Saturday, police said. The body of Arnima Babita Minz, 38, was recovered from the flat after her neighbours informed the police in the afternoon, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said Minz stayed alone in her apartment, and added that an investigation is underway.

She was taken to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Saraidhela, where doctors declared her dead, the SSP said.

Anil Kumar Singh, in-charge of assistant public prosecutors of Dhanbad court, said Minz was seen in the court premises on Friday and “everything appeared normal”.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

In July, a 49-year-old additional district and sessions judge in Dhanbad was allegedly knocked down by an autorickshaw. The CBI, which took over the probe into his death in August, filed its chargesheet on October 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021