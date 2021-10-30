South Africa to use local government elections to boost COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The South Africa government plans to use the November 1 local body elections to boost the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country by setting up 1,000 vaccination sites next to voting stations to inoculate citizens against the virus, officials said. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the National Department of Health (DOH) had jointly announced the plan on Friday to set up 1,000 pop-up vaccination sites next to voting stations across South Africa, where unvaccinated voters will get an opportunity to get the jab. About 23 million registered voters are expected to turn up to cast their votes for over 49,000 candidates who have registered with the IEC for positions in South Africa’s 278 municipalities. “The Commission greatly appreciates the on-going support we have received from scientists in the Department of Health and various other medical experts which enabled us to navigate the pandemic and implement relevant best practice,” said Vice Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Janet Love.

“While the Electoral Commission urges all eligible voters to cast their ballots in these elections, we urge all South Africans -- whether registered or not -- to take advantage of these pop-up sites and vaccinate,” Love added. The IEC said that the vaccination will be done on a voluntary basis and the pop-up vaccination sites will not interfere with electoral processes. Currently, there is no requirement that a citizen has to produce a vaccination certificate before being allowed to enter a voting booth. “It is important that voters understand that they are not required to be vaccinated in order to vote,” said Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo. Mamabolo said the Commission has, over the past 12 months, been working with the DOH to work out the COVID-19 protocols, all designed to contribute to the efforts to reduce transmission rates and keep South Africans safe. He added that the focus for these upcoming local government elections has been on ensuring that the 23,148 voting stations do not turn into super-spreader venues. The IEC has reassured voters that all voting stations will be safe because the Commission has appointed a dedicated person from among the electoral staff at each voting station to ensure observance of the prescribed protocols, such as sanitisation and wearing of masks, by voters and staff. The local government elections are held every five years. This year’s elections were deferred due to the lockdown restrictions, but had to be held by November 1 due to the Constitutional requirements. There is an unprecedented public interest in these elections after residents’ had to frequently endure without basic amenities such as water and electricity in many of these muncipalities that go to polls. Till date, South Africa has registered a total of 2,921,114 COVID-19 cases and 89,104 deaths.

