J-K LG pays homage to Army personnel who died in Rajouri landmine explosion

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid tributes to two Army personnel who lost their lives in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Sinha also prayed for the recovery of another soldier injured in the incident.

''My tributes to the undaunting courage of Army personnel Lt Rishi Kumar & Sepoy Manjit Singh,who attained martyrdom while safeguarding India's territorial integrity in Nowshera sector. My deepest condolences to the families of martyrs & prayers for speedy recovery of the injured,'' the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

