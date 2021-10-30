Sudanese doctors committee says security forces kill third protester in Omdurman
Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:51 IST
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that a third protester had been killed by security forces in the city of Omdurman on Saturday in demonstrations against a military coup.
