Qatar denounces recent comments by Lebanon's information minister - statement
Qatar on Saturday denounced recent comments by Lebanese information minister George Kordahi that stirred a growing diplomatic rift with Gulf Arab countries, a statement from the media office of the Qatari foreign ministry said.
Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen in a TV show that was aired recently. He says his comments were made before he became a minister.
