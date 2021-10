Qatar denounces recent comments by Lebanon's information minister - statement

Qatar on Saturday denounced recent comments by Lebanese information minister George Kordahi that stirred a growing diplomatic rift with Gulf Arab countries, a statement from the media office of the Qatari foreign ministry said. Qatar also called on the Lebanese government to take urgent measures to rebuild bridges between "brotherly nations", dismissing Kordahi's comments as "irresponsible".

Kordahi criticized the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen in a TV show that was aired recently. He says his comments were made before he became a minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)