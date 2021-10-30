Left Menu

Challans against COVD-19 protocol violations come down in Delhi with decline in cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:19 IST
Challans against COVD-19 protocol violations come down in Delhi with decline in cases
  • Country:
  • India

With COVID-19 cases going down in Delhi, the enforcement action too has slowed down even as expert keep warning of a third wave of the virus after the festival season, official figures show.

During the second wave, a total of 85,175 challans were issued in May. It rose to 1,58,341 in June and 2,11,267 in July, the Delhi government figures show.

With the number of cases and positivity rate declining, enforcement action started slowing down as there were 1,81,103 challans issued in August and 1,69,370 in September.

A total of 1,04,270 challans were issued till October 25.

The amount of fines realised from violators of COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing face mask, social distancing and other pandemic related orders and guidelines, reflects the declining trend in enforcement action.

In July, the enforcement teams of Delhi government collected Rs 36.21 crore as fines from various violations of COVID-appropriate behaviour and official guidelines. The fine amount reduced to Rs 30.17 crore in September and further came down to Rs 20.51 crore till October 25.

Officials cited reasons such as nearly full resumption of normal life post lockdown period and lack of adequate resources to monitor and enforcement of a whole lot of COVID related guidelines, behind the slowdown in enforcement action.

Experts in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) meeting earlier this week had emphasised on strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other official guidelines during the festival season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021