Delhi South District Police busted fake call centre, 5 arrested

The Delhi South District Police busted a fake call centre here on Saturday and arrested five people for allegedly cheating innocent people based in the US in lieu of providing technical support.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi South District Police busted a fake call centre here on Saturday and arrested five people for allegedly cheating innocent people based in the US in lieu of providing technical support. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Saini, Rahul Sharma, Parth, Rahul and Anant Kamat.

According to the statement by the DCP South Benita Mary Jaikar, the secret information regarding the fake call centre running in the Khirki Extension area was received by the staff of PS Malviya Nagar, South District. As soon as the information is received the raid has been conducted, she said.

"During the search, it was found that the accused were cheating US-based people on the pretext of providing technical support by using high-tech software," Jaikar informed. The FIR was registered respectively.

The accused disclosed that they were operating the fake call centre where they impersonated themselves as a technical advisor and contacted the US-based people, who sought technical support in software, the DCP said. "They induced them to pay a fee of USD 100 to 400 through scratching of gift cards," she added.

The police recovered five computers and routers from them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

