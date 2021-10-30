3,000 kg illegal polythene bags seized in J-K's Samba
- Country:
- India
Nearly 3,000 kilograms of polythene bags, which were being transported illegally from Gujarat, were seized at a checkpoint in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
A police party intercepted a truck, driven by Sukhwinder Singh of Punjab, at Samba for checking and recovered 130 sacks of polythene bags, each weighing between 20 and 25 kg, which were found concealed beneath other goods, a police spokesman said.
He said the truck was on its way to Srinagar from Gujarat and was handed over to the district pollution control board of Samba for further action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police seizes 6.73 kg heroin from fields near international border, arrests drug smuggler with links to Pakistan
Tourist influx in Kashmir increasing gradually after COVID-19 pandemic
Sudden spurt in killings in Jammu and Kashmir, minorities clearly have been targeted; this must be condemned: Sonia Gandhi
BSF's jurisdiction extension: Emergency like situation being created, alleges Punjab Dy CM
Do not upset farmers of Punjab, a border state: Pawar's advise to Centre