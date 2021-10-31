Left Menu

After killing wife and injuring daughter, man surrenders to police

A 47-year-old unemployed man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and gravely injured his daughter in south Kolkatas Monohar Pukur Road area on Saturday, police said.He then called the police on 100and surrendered to them when they arrived. The husband was unemployed for the last two years and there was a matrimonial dispute between the spouses.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 00:16 IST
A 47-year-old unemployed man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and gravely injured his daughter in south Kolkata's Monohar Pukur Road area on Saturday, police said.

He then called the police on '100'and surrendered to them when they arrived. His 18-year-old wounded daughter is undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital, a senior police officer said. “The husband was unemployed for the last two years and there was a matrimonial dispute between the spouses. We are investigating into the incident,” he added.

