Left Menu

Convoy carrying Borno state governor attacked -sources

The attack, which raises questions about the governor's pledge to close displaced persons camps and send those in them back to their villages, took place on Thursday, the sources said. "Troops battled for nearly an hour," one military source said, adding that all those in the convoy laid on the ground during the fighting.

Reuters | Maiduguri | Updated: 31-10-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 04:40 IST
Convoy carrying Borno state governor attacked -sources
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A convoy carrying Borno state governor Babagana Zulum came under fire from militants this week, forcing him to cut short a trip to the northern town of Malam Fatori, three military sources and a security source told Reuters on Saturday. The attack, which raises questions about the governor's pledge to close displaced persons camps and send those in them back to their villages, took place on Thursday, the sources said.

"Troops battled for nearly an hour," one military source said, adding that all those in the convoy laid on the ground during the fighting. Malam Fatori sits near the border with neighbouring Niger.

Spokespeople for Zulum and for the military did not respond to requests for comment. Zulum said earlier this month that he would shut the camps that hold thousands of internally displaced persons in the state capital, Maiduguri, by the end of the year, citing improved security.

Borno state is the centre of Nigeria's 12-year battle against Islamist insurgents, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province. The fighting has killed nearly 350,000 people and displaced millions more, according to United Nations Development Programme estimates. (Reporting By Lanre Ola; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India
4
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021