President Kovind pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that the citizens of India will always remain indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and today is his 146th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the President said, "My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation-builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation." On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary today and said that his dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to citizens for unity and integrity of the country.

"Sardar Sahib's dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'National Unity Day'," Shah tweeted. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal among others also paid tributes to Sardar Patel. Goyal called Patel 'a stalwart of India's freedom struggle', while others highlighted his contributions to the country. (ANI)

