Left Menu

2 teachers among 6 held with leopard hide, nails in MP

Six people, including two teachers, were arrested while they were trying to sell a leopard hide and nails of the animal near Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.Following a tip off, a joint team of the state Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force STF of police on Saturday nabbed the accused from Petlawad-Rajod road in the western part of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife Alok Kumar said in a statement.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-10-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 09:58 IST
2 teachers among 6 held with leopard hide, nails in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people, including two teachers, were arrested while they were trying to sell a leopard hide and nails of the animal near Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Following a tip off, a joint team of the state Tiger Strike Force, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Special Task Force (STF) of police on Saturday nabbed the accused from Petlawad-Rajod road in the western part of the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said in a statement. A leopard hide and six nails of the feline were seized from their possession, he said, adding that two of those caught are teachers. Six mobile phones, a four-wheel vehicle and two motorbikes used in the illegal trade were also seized from them, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, he said.

The accused included four residents of Alirajpur and two from Dhar district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

Eight die from suspected yellow fever in Ghana

 Ghana
4
Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told  

Blood count test must for every fever patient, Mathura health officials told...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021