NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle
- Country:
- India
Activists belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s vehicle outside Biju Patnaik International Airport here.
The NSUI activists were protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which the minister's son is an accused.
Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.
The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state.
The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union minister. Police have detained some NSUI activists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Every party member wants revival of Congress, but this requires unity and keeping party's interests paramount: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
I am a full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
UP Assembly Polls: Congress appoints additional office-bearers to state unit
Sonia Gandhi chaired Congress Working Committee meeting begins in Delhi
MP: Irked over her 'missing' posters, Pragya says Congressmen, traitors have no place in India