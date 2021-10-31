NSUI activists hurl eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra's vehicle

Activists belonging to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Congress on Sunday hurled eggs at Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s vehicle outside Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The NSUI activists were protesting the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which the minister's son is an accused.

Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home is scheduled to attend a function at the CISF campus at Mundali near Cuttack.

The NSUI Odisha had earlier announced that they would protest Mishra's visit to the state.

The NSUI activists also showed black flag to the Union minister. Police have detained some NSUI activists.

