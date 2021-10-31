Due to Sardar Patel, India capable of dealing with external, internal challenges, says PM Modi

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said due to Patel's inspiration, the country has become capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges -- external and internal. Addressing the country on National Unity Day, PM Modi said, "Today, due to his inspiration, India is becoming capable of dealing with all kinds of challenges -- external and internal. In the last seven years, the country got rid of decades-old unwanted laws."

"Our goals can only be met if we stay united. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always wanted India to be strong, inclusive, sensitive, alert, polite and developed. He always gave importance to the nation's interest," he added. The theme of the National Unity Day is "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

As India celebrates the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "country can move ahead only if we stay united". He said, "Strong foundation of democracy that developed in the society and traditions of India, prospered the sense of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. But we must also remember that all the passengers sitting in a boat have to take care of the boat. We can go ahead only if we stay united."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia. Shah presided over the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadia where he also paid floral tribute to Sadar Patel's 182-metre-tall statue.

On the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have travelled approximately 9,000 km from various parts of the country to Kevadiya, will be taking part in the event as per an official statement. (ANI)

