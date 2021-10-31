Left Menu

UP: Locals thrash man for misbehaving with woman, hand him over to police

A man was beaten up by locals here and handed over to the police on Saturday after he allegedly misbehaved with a married woman.

The accused identified as Manish Kumar, aged around 40, would follow the woman whenever she ventured out for the last several days, police said.

However, on Saturday, when she was was on her way to pick up her children from school, he confronted her and allegedly misbehaved, they said. In a state of panic, the woman cried for help and locals gathered and thrashed Kumar, following which they handed him over to police. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media.

Police said a case has been registered against Kumar and he has been arrested.

