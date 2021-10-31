Left Menu

2 sentenced to 12 years in jail for drug trafficking in UP’s Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 12:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fast track court in Kairana has convicted two drug traffickers and sentenced them to 12 years in jail.

Judge Subodh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicted duo -- Intazar and his nephew Maharuddin, who were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sentenced on Saturday evening.

According to prosecution lawyer Ashok Pundhir, the two were arrested from Kairana area in Shamli district with one kg charas on November 30, 2011 .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

