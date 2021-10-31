Left Menu

Kharge pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge paid respect to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:25 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge paid respect to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary on Sunday. "Remembering the Iron Man of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary. He unified over 550 princely states into one nation & paved the way for a fully integrated India. His contributions towards nation building and strengthening India will always inspire us," he tweeted.

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid floral tributes to the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India at his statue at Sardar Patel Chowk in the national capital. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders also reached the Parliament House to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel. (ANI)

