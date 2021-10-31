Left Menu

First lady flags off 'Run for Unity' organised by Delhi Police on National Unity Day

On the occasion of National Unity Day which marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, first lady Savita Kovind on Sunday flagged off the Mission Olympics 'Run for Unity' organised by the Police Families Welfare Society of Delhi Police from Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:26 IST
First lady Savita Kovind flagging off 'Run for Unity' from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
Since 2014, October 31st is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity. 'Run for Unity' is being organised in different parts of the country to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

Since 2014, October 31st is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run For Unity. 'Run for Unity' is being organised in different parts of the country to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

