Drugs-on-cruise case: Arbaz Merchant released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

Arbaz Merchant, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-10-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 13:37 IST
Arbaz Merchant clicked as he left the jail in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arbaz Merchant, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Sunday. Speaking to reporter here, Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaz Merchant, said, "I am immensely happy, his mother is the happiest person that our son has come home. Our prayers and blessings came true. We'll obey all the bail conditions religiously."

On Thursday, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case. The court asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence. (ANI)

