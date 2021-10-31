Left Menu

Two sympathisers of TSPC arrested, 13 walkie talkie sets seized

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:13 IST
Two sympathisers of Naxal outfit 'Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee' (TSPC) were arrested and 13 walkie-talkie sets seized from their possession in Maoist-hit Chatra district, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Simaria) Ashok Priyadarshi arrested two courier-cum-supporter of Akraman Ganju, a Regional Committee member of the outfit on Saturday from Jojbari village under the jurisdiction of Lawalong police station, Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan said.

The arrested naxal supporters were carrying 13 walkie-talkie sets of different companies which were seized, the SP said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, the Chatra Police had arrested three ultras of TSPC from Huntergunj police station limit on October 28 and seized an AK-47 rifle and 20 round ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

