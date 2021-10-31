PM Modi to review COVID-19 vaccination in districts with low coverage on Nov 3
Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing.
- Country:
- India
Immediately after returning to India after attending the G20 Summit and COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on November 3 at 12 noon via video conferencing. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Prime Minister will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other States with districts having low vaccination coverage. Chief Ministers of these States will also be present on the occasion, it added.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 106.14 crore. A total of 1,06,14,40,335 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 68,04,806 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Manipur's Churachandpur
Maharashtra: Fire in Thane furniture godown doused, no casualty reported
2 killed, 10 injured after coming in contact with live wire in Jharkhand
3 killed, 9 injured after coming in contact with live wire in Jharkhand
Cruise ship drug haul being used to defame Maharashtra, alleges Uddhav Thackeray