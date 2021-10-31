Left Menu

Puducherry CM pays tributes to Sardar Patel

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:29 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy led the union territory in paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, on his 146th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and Ministers A Namassivayam and Sai Saravana Kumar, Government whip A K D Arumugham, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, and Director General of Police Ranvir Singh Krishnia paid floral tributes at the portrait of Patel at the Gandhi Square here.

Rangasamy administered the 'National Unity Pledge' to all those present at the venue as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai is also observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.' The Chief Minister later took salute at the march past presented by police and other contingents and also flagged off the 'Run for Unity' by students.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her message, paid tributes and said Patel was a staunch champion of unity of the nation.

