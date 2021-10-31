Left Menu

Nationwide Clean India campaign culminates with Fit India Plog Run

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 14:31 IST
Nationwide Clean India campaign culminates with Fit India Plog Run
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBBhubaneswar)
  • Country:
  • India

More than 500 athletes and coaches took part in the Fit India Plog Run, an annual nationwide event organised as part of the Fit India Movement, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The day also marked the end of the 'Clean India' campaign for this year, which started on October 1.

Plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness -- Swaachta and Swasth (health) -- in which participants collect litter while jogging.

The participants at the event also took the Unity Pledge on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

Ripudaman Bevli, known for his consistent campaign towards a litter-free India, led the Fit India Plog Run as participants collected garbage while jogging.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021