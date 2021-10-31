Armed group kills five policemen in northern Burkina Faso
Unidentified armed men killed five police officers in an attack on a police station in northern Burkina Faso in the early hours of Sunday, a government source and three security sources said. About 1.2 million people have been displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso alone.
- Country:
- Burkina Faso
Unidentified armed men killed five police officers in an attack on a police station in northern Burkina Faso in the early hours of Sunday, a government source and three security sources said. The incident occurred in Sourou province in the borderlands near Mali, where Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State have increased attacks in recent years despite international efforts to stamp them out.
The attackers struck between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and stole one vehicle and eight motorcycles, the government source said. Islamist attacks have surged across Africa's Sahel region, killing thousands and driving millions from their homes in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. About 1.2 million people have been displaced by the violence in Burkina Faso alone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamist
- Niger
- Africa
- Islamic State
- Mali
- al Qaeda
- Burkina Faso
- Sahel
ALSO READ
Islamic State group claims responsibility of mosque attack in Afghanistan
B-town's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini turns 73: Look back at her iconic dialogues
Islamic State claims mosque bombing in south Afghanistan
Esha Deol pens beautiful birthday message for mother Hema Malini
Why `family friend' of NCB official appeared as witness in three cases, asks Maha minister Malik