Health Ministry auctions e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said it has auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh following the prime minister's clarion call of 'Swachh Bharat'.

The e-wastes which were auctioned included printers, computers, photo-copy machines and their spare parts, an official said.

The auction was done through the Central Procurement Portal.

''On Prime Minister's clarion call of @swachhbharat, Health Ministry auctioned e-waste worth Rs 13 lakh. Let us all do our part in making the #CleanIndia Mission a reality,'' the health ministry tweeted.

