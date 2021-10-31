Month-long fair in Mathura to facilitate voters’ registration

A fair will be organised here on November 1 to create awareness about voting among women and youngsters, an official has said.

"To facilitate new voters for the registration of their names in the voters' list, booth level officers with registration forms will be there in the fair," District Magistrate and Returning Officer Navneet Singh Chahal said on Saturday.

Beginning on November 1, the drive for registration and brief rechecking of names in the voters' list would continue till November 30.

The Diwali fair cum voters' awareness programme will be organised with a variety of stalls at KR Mahila Mahavidyalay, Mathura, officials said.

Earthen lamps, Rangoli and other items, including poster exhibition for voter awareness, would also be displayed in the fair, they said.

They further said that the administration is considering the formation of either of the three – 'Chunav Pathshala' (election school), voter awareness forum or 'Matdata Saksharta club' (voter education club) – for motivating voters to get their names registered.

The presiding officers and BLO of every polling booth would attend objections during the brief rechecking of voter list on November 7, 13 and 27.

The residents of Mathura have been advised to download VHA (voter helpline app) in their mobile phones for registration, a facility provided by the election commission to its voters, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)