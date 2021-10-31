Left Menu

Eastern Air Command chief reviews operational preparedness at two IAF stations

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-10-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 15:59 IST
Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal DK Patnaik visited the Indian Air Force (IAF) stations at Bagdogra and Bhuttabari in West Bengal and reviewed the operational preparedness, a defence spokesperson said here on Sunday.

The air officer commanding in-chief visited the stations from October 28 to October 30. ''During his maiden visit to the stations, he reviewed the current operational preparedness of the base,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

''He also interacted with the personnel and urged them to train well and be prepared to undertake tasks assigned in a professional manner,'' it added.

