PM Modi announces ex-gratia Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Chakrata's road accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Chakrata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Chakrata. "The injured will also be given Rs 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.
"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic accident in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Dehradun road mishap climbed to 13 on Sunday, informed Dehradun District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.
The road accident took place at Bulhad-Baila road in the Chakrata tehsil of Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. (ANI)
