Relieved, happy to see son: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 16:23 IST
Relieved, happy to see son: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said he was relieved to see his son, Bineesh, after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a year ago in connection with a drugs-related money laundering case.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after his son's arrival here in the morning, Balakrishnan said he was happy to see him as he was unable to meet him in the prison in Karnataka where Bineesh was lodged after his arrest.

''I saw him after a year. I am happy,'' the senior CPI(M) leader said.

He, however, declined to comment about the case which according to Bineesh was foisted upon him.

Bineesh was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Thursday, October 28, but his release from jail was delayed due to some problem faced by the people who were standing surety for him.

He arrived here on Sunday morning.

The ED probe stems from a case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau that claimed to have busted an ecstasy pills drug trafficking racket in Karnataka in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

