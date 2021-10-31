Governor leads National Unity Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday called upon the younger generation to follow the footsteps of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' and to serve the country with determination and devotion.

After paying floral tributes to a statue of Patel at the main entrance of Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary observed as 'National Unity Day', the Governor administered the 'National Unity Day' pledge to officers and staff of the Raj Bhavan.

He drew attention of the people to Patel's vision and firm leadership. The Governor praised the leader as the 'unifier' of the country, a Raj Bhavan press release here said.

The Governor also called upon the younger generation to follow the footsteps of the 'Iron Man' and to serve the country with determination and devotion.

He appealed to the people to stand united beyond caste, religion, region and language to make India fulfil its destiny as a world leader.

Meanwhile, a Unity Run was organised by the Air Force Station, Avadi, near here, to mark the occasion. The run was organised for 8.5 km for men and 6.5 km for women and children, a press release said.

About 300 air warriors, including their family members, civilians took part in the event which was conducted following the Covid-19 protocols, the release said.

The winners of the 'Unity Run' were felicitated by Air Force Station, Air Officer Commanding, Air Commodore S Sivakumar, and by president of Air Force Station, Avadi, Sheebha Sivakumar, the release said.

Similarly, at the Air Force Administrative College, Coimbatore, a 'Run for Unity' was organised and the event was led by the college's Commandant and Air Commodore Rajnish Verma.

He flagged off the run in which more than 360 air warriors in different age groups, along with women and children participated. The commandant congratulated the participants and said one should never forget the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and that the celebration was an honour to freedom fighters and freedom movement.

''We should always inspire each other in keeping ourselves fit and remain united, harmonious and dedicated to our duties and responsibilities,'' he was quoted as saying in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)