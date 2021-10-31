Left Menu

Nitish, Giriraj condole death of Bihar Army officer in J-K landmine blast

Union minister Giriraj Singh, who also represents Begusarai in the Lok Sabha, met the soldiers family to offer his condolences.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of young Army officer from the state Rishi Kumar, who was killed in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his condolence message, Kumar prayed for succour to the bereaved family members and announced that the last rites of the lieutenant will be conducted with full state honours.

Hailing from Begusarai district, the 24-year-old was commissioned into the Army barely a year ago.

Rishi Kumar was killed in a mine explosion near a forward post along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Union minister Giriraj Singh, who also represents Begusarai in the Lok Sabha, met the soldier’s family to offer his condolences.

“The family members are naturally crestfallen at the tragedy, though they are also feeling proud that the young man had died serving the nation. They are now awaiting his mortal remains after which a funeral can be held. I have spoken to J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha in this regard,” Singh told reporters.

