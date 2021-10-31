Left Menu

Listen to cry of the earth and the poor, pope urges leaders at COP26

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:20 IST
Listen to cry of the earth and the poor, pope urges leaders at COP26
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Vatican

Pope Francis on Sunday urged world leaders attending the U.N. climate change summit in Glasgow, COP26, to hear "the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor".

Francis, who has made protection of the environment a key plank of his pontificate, said at his blessing in St. Peter's Square that he hoped the meeting would provide "efficient responses and offer concrete hope to future generations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021