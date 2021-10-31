Listen to cry of the earth and the poor, pope urges leaders at COP26

Pope Francis on Sunday urged world leaders attending the U.N. climate change summit in Glasgow, COP26, to hear "the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor".

Francis, who has made protection of the environment a key plank of his pontificate, said at his blessing in St. Peter's Square that he hoped the meeting would provide "efficient responses and offer concrete hope to future generations".

