Left Menu

11 killed, 4 inured in road accident in U'khand's Chakrata

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:21 IST
11 killed, 4 inured in road accident in U'khand's Chakrata
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 people died and four others injured in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Chakrata town here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Bulhad-Baila road in Chakrata.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue operations expeditiously and provide immediate treatment to the injured.

After receiving information about the accident, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and Chakrata MLA Pritam Singh left for the spot.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021