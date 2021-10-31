Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for mortgaging fake jewellery embossed with 'hallmark' sign

The two were arrested from Shivaji Nagar. We have seized fake rings and chains, Shree Nagar police station senior inspector Laxman Tambe said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:27 IST
Maha: 2 held for mortgaging fake jewellery embossed with 'hallmark' sign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly operating a racket involving mortgage of fake jewellery, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, Mumbra residents Shaid Sadik Shaikh (44) and Kishore Umla Chouhan (25) were arrested and a probe was underway to find out how they managed to emboss the fake jewellery with the 'hallmark' sign, a process that certifies the purity of gold, an official said.

''The accused would keep 12 grams of such hallmarked gold with jewelers as mortgage and cheat them. The two were arrested from Shivaji Nagar. We have seized fake rings and chains,'' Shree Nagar police station senior inspector Laxman Tambe said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021