Maha: 2 held for mortgaging fake jewellery embossed with 'hallmark' sign

Two people have been arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly operating a racket involving mortgage of fake jewellery, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, Mumbra residents Shaid Sadik Shaikh (44) and Kishore Umla Chouhan (25) were arrested and a probe was underway to find out how they managed to emboss the fake jewellery with the 'hallmark' sign, a process that certifies the purity of gold, an official said.

''The accused would keep 12 grams of such hallmarked gold with jewelers as mortgage and cheat them. The two were arrested from Shivaji Nagar. We have seized fake rings and chains,'' Shree Nagar police station senior inspector Laxman Tambe said.

