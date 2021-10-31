Left Menu

Capt Amrinder Singh pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and shared his late father's picture when he was sworn in as Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:28 IST
Capt Amrinder Singh pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary
Captain Amarinder Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and shared his late father's picture when he was sworn in as Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel. Taking to Twitter, the Amarinder said, "Remembering #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel on his birth anniversary. Proud that Patiala state was one of the first princely states to accede to the Indian Union. Sharing a picture of my father, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh being sworn in as Rajpramukh by Sardar Patel."

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and today is his 146th birth anniversary. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and said that the citizens of India will always remain indebted to him for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal among others also paid tributes to Sardar Patel. Goyal called Patel 'a stalwart of India's freedom struggle', while others highlighted his contributions to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021