2 held for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from factory owner in Delhi

Two members of a gang were arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakhs from a factory owner and firing shots outside his office in outer Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Sunday.

Roshan alias Sumit Sahani (23) and Ankit Dabas alias Vishu (22), both residents of Delhi's Barwala were allegedly sharpshooters of the Sonu Dariyapur gang, they said.

The incident took place on October 26. Two bike-borne men had fired two shots near Neelgiri Machinery in Bawana on the instructions of Dariyapur. Before leaving, the men had handed over a threat note to a worker, police said.

A case was registered under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act, the police said. The probe team examined all evidence, including the CCTV footage of the incident, which lead to identification of the accused, police said.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said acting on to source-based inputs, both the accused -- Roshan and Ankit Dabas -- were arrested on Saturday from Barwala village near Delhi. The motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered.

Interrogation revealed that about a month ago, Amit met Roshan and gave him a motorcycle, a pistol and five bullets. About 15 days back, he met another associate of the Sonu Dariyapur gang. On behalf of Dariyapur, his associate who is yet to be nabbed instructed Roshan and Amit to extort money from the victim, the officer said.

Elaborating the sequence of events on the day of incident, the accused told the police during interrogation that they both met and finalized the plan. Ankit wrote the extortion letter in Hindi and the two reached the factory on a bike where Ankit fired twice to scare everyone. Then they parked the vehicle and called one of the workers of the factory, the officer added.

''Thereafter, Ankit handed over the threat note to the worker and the accused drove to Prahladpur and handed over the pistol and three rounds to another member of the gang as instructed. ''They parked the motorcycle near Auchandi border and hid in Gannaur, Sonepat. When they visited Barwala village on Saturday, they were caught by the Crime Branch team,'' said Kumar.

